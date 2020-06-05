Springfield Police arrest four men after locating guns inside SUV during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men in their early 20s are facing gun charges after police conducted a traffic stop in the Pearl Street area of Springfield early Friday morning.

The Springfield Police Department said officers noticed an SUV speeding on Federal Street and stopped the vehicle on the 200 block of Pearl Street at 1:35 a.m. While approaching the vehicle, officers observed a bullet hole in a window and four people inside the car.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 22-year-old Tariq Lovejoy, was driving with a suspended license, according to Springfield Police. A passenger in the back, 23-year-old Malik Elliot, told officers he had an active warrant out for him.

After Elliot was taken into custody, the officers allegedly located an AR high capacity magazine with ammunition tucked into his sock. The officers removed the three other occupants inside the vehicle for safety.

A loaded gun with 18 rounds of ammunition was located under a seat inside a fanny packs another passenger, 21-year-old Jared Dewberry, was sitting and another weapon, an AR-15 style rifle, was also located under another seat.

Police arrested all four individuals inside the SUV, including 22-year-old Matthew McKnight. The charges they all face are listed below:

Tariq Lovejoy of Springfield

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Jared Dewberry of Agawam

Carrying a firearm without a license (2 counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (2 counts)

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Malik Elliot of Springfield

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without license

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant

Arrest warrant (unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Matthew McKnight of Springfield