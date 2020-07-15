Springfield police arrest man in Kentucky involved with 2019 incident

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police traveled to London, Kentucky to arrest a man in connection with an incident in the city last year.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, Jason Santiago was involved in a September 2019 incident on Mill Street in Springfield.

Santiago was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant in Kentucky in May. He was brought back to Springfield this week, where he is facing the following charges:

  • Two counts of Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes
  • Improper storage of a rifle/shotgun near a minor
  • Breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony
