Springfield police arrest man in Kentucky involved with 2019 incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police traveled to London, Kentucky to arrest a man in connection with an incident in the city last year.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, Jason Santiago was involved in a September 2019 incident on Mill Street in Springfield.
Santiago was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant in Kentucky in May. He was brought back to Springfield this week, where he is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes
- Improper storage of a rifle/shotgun near a minor
- Breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony