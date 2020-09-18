Springfield Police arrest man with loaded gun on Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing criminal charges after police were tipped off that he was carrying a gun on Union Street in Springfield Thursday morning. 

The Springfield Police Department said narcotics detectives were able to locate 20-year-old Joshua Tascon after learning he illegally possessed the firearm. Tascon was on Lyman Street with a fanny pack across his chest when police located him. 

He allegedly ran away when an officer attempted to detain him. 

After a brief foot chase, which ended in a parking lot on Taylor Street, officers were able to take Tascon into custody. A loaded semi-automatic gun was found inside the fanny pack he was carrying, police said. 

Tascon was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license. 

