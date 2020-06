SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have been disturbed by an uptick in the use of fireworks in Springfield, the police want to hear from you.

Springfield Police is placing extra patrols on duty to cover a rash of firework use within the city.

They are asking anyone with a firework complaint to report it by calling 3-1-1.

They will be tracking trends and repeat offenders.

The possession and use of fireworks is illegal in the commonwealth and can carry up to a 100 dollar fine.