Springfield Police begin body camera training program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is one step closer to implementing body worn cameras.

Twelve police officers started training for the camera program on Wednesday. Once completed, these officers will then train other officers on the body worn cameras.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said body worn cameras will be a valuable tool to the department and other city officials agree.

Orlando Ramos of Springfield City Council told 22News, “We’ve spent a lot of time, effort, and resources on getting to this point and so I’m glad that we are finally here and I’m glad that it’s finally coming to fruition it’s going to be good for the city of Springfield and it’s going to be good for our police department.”

Commissoner Clapprood hopes to have all officers wearing a body worn camera by the end of the year.