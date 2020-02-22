Springfield Police buy Girl Scout cookies in memory of fallen officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police officers paid their respects to the memory of a fallen fellow officer in a unique way on Friday.

This is the third year that members of the department purchased Girl Scout cookies from 11-year-old Victoria Ambrose, the granddaughter of Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed in the line of duty in June 2012.

Victoria and fellow members of Girl Scout Troop 64587 found many officers eagerly purchasing their cookies.

Officer Ambrose’s memory lives on and the story of his death is among the first thing new members of the department learn.

“I know his brother, Sgt. Ambrose. He’s a real good guy,” Oumar Keita, a two-year member of the Springfield Police, said. “Any man that puts their life on the line for this job deserves the highest respect.”

Police Cadet Kisha Gonzalez told 22News “We learned about what happened to him, the sacrifice that he made. It’s kind of hard to hear.”

In addition to the many officers and cadets who purchased Girl Scout cookies, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood made sure to purchase some herself.

Officer Ambrose and Commissioner Clapprood spent many years as fellow officers on the force.