SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police C-3 Unit is getting into the holiday spirit Saturday.

The C-3 Unit along with Mayor Domenic Sarno will hold its annual Christmas party at the Holy Name Social Center in Springfield.

The party is meant to create a stronger bond between community members, and the police.

This event is open to the public and guests can come and enjoy free food, hot chocolate, music, and even a visit from Santa.

The party kicks off Saturday morning at 11AM.