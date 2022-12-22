SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cadets with the Springfield Police Department donated more than 300 toys Thursday.

The donation was brought to the Center For Human Development on Bernie Avenue. The cadet class told 22News that in the spirit of the holiday, they felt that it was the right thing to do just days before Christmas.

“With the Christmas season up, we decided it would be a good idea to give back to the community, somewhat like a toy drive for the children. And we decided CHD would be a good fit for it,” said Springfield Police Cadet Tomi Lara.

Those toys will then be distributed to children and families in need all across western Massachusetts.