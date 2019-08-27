Springfield Police called to Abbe Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked a section of Abbe Avenue off with yellow caution tape as they investigate an incident in the area early Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police have not provided any details about what happened in the area but a 22News crew on Abbe Ave could see at least three marked and unmarked police cruisers.

A knife could also be seen on the ground and evidence markers placed around it. A K9 Unit is also being reported in the area.

At this time, the intersection of East Fisk Avenue and Abbe is closed.

22News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more details. We’ll let you know when we learn more.