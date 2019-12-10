Springfield Police called to Boston Road after ambulance crashed into pole

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have been called to a crash involving an ambulance on Boston Road in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police have not released any information on the crash yet, but a 22News crew on Boston Road is reporting at least two Springfield Police cruisers at the location and an ambulance crashed into a pole.

There is currently no word on how serious the crash is or if any patients were inside the ambulance when it crashed.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details become available.