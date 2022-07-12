SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Worthington Street in Springfield is closed off Tuesday night due to an incident that is being investigated by Springfield police.

22News sent crews to the area and saw it being closed off by yellow caution tape, as well as numerous cruisers and officers. A badly damaged car there also in the roadway.

MAP: Worthington Street in Springfield

22News reached out to Springfield Police Department for a statement, but no information has been given as of this time. This is a developing story and 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.