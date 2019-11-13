Springfield Police called to Indian Orchard for gunshot victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to the Indian Orchard section of Springfield after receiving a report of a gunshot victim Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the 0-100 block of Grochmal Avenue in Indian Orchard around 7:30 p.m.

A 22News crew on Grochmal Ave. saw yellow police tape blocking the roadway that leads to a home. At least two police cruisers could be seen in the area.

Walsh said since the incident involved domestic violence, no further information can be released at this time due to state law.

