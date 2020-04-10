Closings and Delays
Springfield Police commissioner celebrating 41 years of service

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is celebrating 41 years of service to the city.

The Springfield Police Department posted the anniversary on their Facebook page.

Clapprood was named the Acting Commissioner in February of last year, and was appointed to her permanent position in September. Commissioner Clapprood began her career in law enforcement in 1979 when she became a Springfield Police Cadet.

She is the first female commissioner in the city’s history.

