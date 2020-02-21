Springfield Police Commissioner Clapprood celebrates one-year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One year ago on February 21, Springfield Domenic Sarno named Cheryl Clapprood as the Acting Commissioner of the Springfield Police Department.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Cheryl Clapprood being named Acting Commissioner. I cannot stress enough how proud I am of the job now Commissioner Clapprood has done leading our brave and dedicated men and women in blue. She has done a tremendous job taken on the difficult task of addressing crime, quality of life issues, implementing new policing procedures, strategies and technology, and the numerous other jobs and tasks that come with serving as Police Commissioner. I will continue to support her, her leadership team and all of the rank-and-file officers as we work together on public safety issues. Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

Clapprood became the first female commissioner in the city’s history and has had several notable accomplishments in her first year.

Body-worn cameras was high on her agenda. She also pushed for officers to carry Narcan which has saved 88 lives by reversing overdoses. She also added crisis intervention clinician to the Metro Unit to respond to sensitive calls.

In April, Clapprood celebrated 40 years with the Springfield Police Department beginning with her time as a cadet. She also remained committed to serving the community through events like the Stephen O’Brien Memorial learn to skate program.

Clapprood started an audit and inspection unit and has overseen a well overdue uniform policy that will be taking effect shortly. Officers under Clapprood have received certifications for Tasers that previously were unable to.

There have been several promotions made by the commissioner including Deputy Chief Steve Kent and Deputy Chief Ruper Daniel, the first African American Deputy in the Department’s history.

“We’ve had an unprecedented level of cooperation with Commissioner Clapprood and look forward to working together to continue to reduce crime in our city,” said Captain Brian Keenan, President of the Springfield Supervisor’s Association.

She has dealt with disciplinary action and helped guide young officers through the tragic loss of Officer Aaron McNab.

Clapprood has been a strong vocal advocate of officers dealing with their own mental health by pushing for officers to utilize EAP services as the national suicide rate for officers nationally continues to rise in the stressful profession.

What we have seen from Commissioner Clapprood is that she truly cares about our officers’ well-being and mental health. She also has demonstrated by her actions that she has our back and that has definitely been noticed. Officer Joseph Gentile, President of the Springfield Patrolman’s Union, Local IBPO 364

In 2020, Clapprood hopes to continue with this momentum with the rollout of body-worn cameras this spring and a new records management system in the fall. She will welcome more than 30 new officers this May and begin another Police Academy shortly thereafter.

Overall, Clapprood promises to stand up for our women and men in blue.