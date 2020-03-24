Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Springfield police commissioner: Domestic violence has spiked up a bit

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says police are seeing an uptick in domestic violence reports. 

Even before the “Stay Home Advisory” many residents have been staying home. For families with a history of domestic violence, this type of isolation can have dire consequences. 

“I will tell you that victims of domestic violence are being assisted daily,” the police commissioner said. “Yes, domestic violence has spiked up a bit, but yes, we are dealing with it and regular restraining orders are being issued and enforced.” 

For victims of domestic violence, questions, concerns or if you need assistance developing a safety plan, Commissioner Clapprood said to call the Domestic Violence Advocates Hotline at 413-735-1519.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories