Springfield police commissioner: Domestic violence has spiked up a bit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says police are seeing an uptick in domestic violence reports.

Even before the “Stay Home Advisory” many residents have been staying home. For families with a history of domestic violence, this type of isolation can have dire consequences.

“I will tell you that victims of domestic violence are being assisted daily,” the police commissioner said. “Yes, domestic violence has spiked up a bit, but yes, we are dealing with it and regular restraining orders are being issued and enforced.”

For victims of domestic violence, questions, concerns or if you need assistance developing a safety plan, Commissioner Clapprood said to call the Domestic Violence Advocates Hotline at 413-735-1519.