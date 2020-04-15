Springfield Police Commissioner to reinstate five officers suspended for alleged involvement in Nathan Bills case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will reinstate five police officers who were suspended for their alleged involvement in an altercation near Nathan Bills in 2015.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, the city is short of officers due to the COVID-19 outbreak or retirement and commissioner Cheryl Clapprood feels “it’s the right thing to do right now.”

Walsh said the five officers will not receive back pay until their cases are cleared.

“We are short officers through sickness and retirements. Our academy doesn’t graduate until the end of May. Now is the time to bring some of the officers who were not in the original altercation, who are in need of work, back to the department pending the outcome of their criminal case. These officers have been suspended without pay for more than a year. The cases of some of their co-defendants have been dismissed or nolle prossed. Their cases have been continued again, possibly not resuming until 2021. Bringing back these five officers at this time is the right thing to do.” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

City Solicitor Edward Pikula, Staff Attorney William Fennell and Labor Relations Attorney William Mahoney all reviewed Clapprood’s decision.

Twelve Springfield police officers, a retired officer, and one former officer who is now a state trooper, were indicted on various charges in connection with an alleged assault on four victims in a parking lot near the bar in 2015. Half were charged with assault and battery; the others with perjury, misleading police, and filing a false police report. The owner and the manager of Nathan Bills were also charged in the same indictment.

The trial was set to begin in March but now may not begin until 2021. According to Walsh, Judge Mark Mason dismissed the cases of the supervisor on duty that evening and another responding officer as well as an off duty officer who was a bystander.

“We’re in unprecedented times with ‘all hands on deck’ needed to continue to keep all our residents and business community safe and sound,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

The remaining off duty officers who were indicted remain suspended without pay at this time.