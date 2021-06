SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood will be at the White Street School Wednesday to unveil a new book, one that she worked on with White Street students.

The book is titled “Kacey, A Bee, And A Tree” and highlights the Springfield Police’s emotional support dog.

It follows Kacey as she embarrasses members of the police department, with the lesson being not to poke fun or laugh at other people.