Springfield police conducting alcohol compliance checks in local restaurants, bars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit is conducting alcohol compliance checks at bars, restaurants, and package stores in the area.

The compliance checks started as soon as January 1st and will be conducted randomly throughout the year.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the checks are to ensure that businesses are properly checking ID’s and not selling alcohol to anyone under 21.

This notice is to remind and encourage all business owners and managers to properly train their employees to ensure no one underage is sold alcohol.

Walsh said businesses in violation will have a hearing in front of the city’s license commission and can have their liquor license suspended and ultimately revoked depending on their previous history.