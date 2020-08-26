Springfield police investigating after man found shot on Wait Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting on Wait Street in Springfield that left one person with serious injuries Wednesday evening.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers about the shooting on the 100 of Wait Street just before 6 p.m. Officers located a man with serious gunshot wounds upon arrival and rushed him to Baystate Medical Center.







A 22News crew in the area reported seeing several officers in front of a home with yellow caution take blocking a section of the street. Evidence markers can also be seen by the entrance of the home as well.

Walsh said the police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.