Springfield Police Department develops new traffic enforcement plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police leadership and city officials will host a news conference on Thursday morning to address a recent string of deadly car accidents in the city.

According to a statement from the Springfield Police Department, the city has developed a new traffic enforcement plan in response to the now six fatal crashes in Springfield in the month of November. The plan also addresses road safety issues unique to the approaching holiday season.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno will detail the plan at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Springfield Police Headquarters.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told 22News that the DPW was conducting a Department of Transportation study on the area between the Springfield City Library and its parking lot, which are across the street from each other. This area is the site where a person was struck and killed by a car last week.



Lederman said the study would conclude this month and he hopes it will lead to changes that slow down traffic and provide more pedestrian safety. Most recently another person was struck and killed on State Street.

There’s now been 21 deadly accidents in the city this year which is seven more than last year.