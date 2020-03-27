Springfield Police Department down about 20 officers, Mayor Sarno requesting 75 National Guardsmen for support

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is requesting 75 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help augment the Springfield Police Department, which is down about 20 officers due to the ongoing public health crisis.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said only one officer has tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, but about a dozen are awaiting test results. She said there are also a handful of officers in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus, and some officers whose doctors are advising them not to work at this time.

“As of today I am is able to man all the patrols all the sectors answer all the calls for 911 and emergencies and do all the investigations,” Clapprood assured. “I rather stand in front of you now and say today I am fine and we can cover everything asked of us, but I am willing to ask for the help now than to stand in front of you next week and say I wish I told the mayor I wanted some help.”

The National Guardsmen and women will be armed and will be under the direction of Commissioner Clapprood.

“It’s a great working relationship, they are there simply to help us, and they come in handy they’ll do anything asked of them,” Clapprood said. “Their appearance sometimes can be a calming sense, and the way they handle themselves, they’re trained well, and they’re just an added sense of security for us, so I agree with the mayor, I rather say yes now than be saying to you at a future date I wish we had them.”

