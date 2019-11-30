Springfield Police Department hosts ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ toy drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police held a ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event Saturday gathering toys for kids in the community.

The C-3 Forest Park Division of the force ran the drive at the Boston Road Walmart.

C-3 stands for Children, Cops, and Community, placing a special emphasis on building relationships.

Commissioner Clapprood said Saturday’s drive was a great example of what connection can do for a police force and its community.

“What it is is the officers the more they get to know the community the more they want to do for them,” said Clapprood. “They have that attachment where they see who is in need so it gets them out here and more involved than just a regular guy working in a district.”

Walmart also provided help in the drive, donating toys and gift cards from the store.