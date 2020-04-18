Springfield Police Department moves forward with body cameras for officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are moving forward with their body camera plan. Mayor Domenic Sarno says the program will go as planned despite the pandemic.

On Friday, the Springfield Police Department received roughly 500 cameras and docking stations from Getac video solutions. Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said they anticipate having their first group of officers wearing these cameras at some point in May.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been pushing for body cameras for a number of years. He told 22News that body worn cameras will help enhance the relationship between the community and police.

It will show what our police officers face, the brave dedicated police officers face day in and day out but if something isn’t done correctly that’s something we won’t tolerate either. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

A group of approximately eight officers and two supervisors will initially wear the camera and then will train the next group on how to use them.