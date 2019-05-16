Springfield Police Department pays tribute to fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends, family, and fellow police officers paid tribute to fallen police officers in Springfield Wednesday night.

The annual ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty. The names of 17 officers are etched on the permanent memorial outside Springfield Police Headquarters.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood said this is a reminder that any call, no matter how routine, can take a tragic turn.

Officer Kevin Ambrose was killed saving a woman and her child during a domestic disturbance in 2012. His son, Kyle, is a Connecticut State trooper.

“It hits home every single time,” Kyle told 22News. “Whether it’s local, New England, or across the country. I hear about them all. My heart goes out to the families because I know exactly what it’s like.”

Every year, officers and supporters ride bicycles from Springfield to Boston for the annual Ride to Remember marathon which raises money for the state’s fallen officer memorial in Boston.

