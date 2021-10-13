Springfield Police Department remember fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Survivors of Springfield Police officers who have died in the line of duty and supporters of law enforcement came out on Wednesday in honor of National Police Week.

Supporters waved flags and held signs on the Chestnut Street bridge to show their gratitude and appreciation for law enforcement officers who protect our families, cities, and towns.

Springfield resident Maura Schiavina told 22News, “Get to know who they are as a human being and understand that what they do is very difficult”

National police week runs from October 13 to the 17.