SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on October 30, 1973, Officer Mawaka was killed in a motorcycle accident while he was on duty. Officer Mawaka was struck by a hit-and-run driver while he was returning to the station when he was done with his shift.

The driver was never found, and Officer Mawaka was just 34 years old at the time of his death after 9 years on the job.