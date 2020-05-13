Springfield Police Department to honor 17 officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those of you who don’t know, this week is National Police Week and local departments including Springfield will be hosting ceremonies to honor and celebrate.
The Springfield Police Department will be hosting its annual Memorial Ceremony to honor 17 officers who have died in the line of duty Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. To ensure safety precautions are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be closed off to the public but will be streamed live on their Facebook page.
Connecticut State Trooper Kyle Ambrose, who is also the western Massachusetts representative of the ‘Concerns of Police Survivors’ explained a little about the organization and his role.
“Concerns of Police Survivors started in 1984, it connects surviving family members, co-workers, spouses you name it of a fallen officer. It is a national organization and here we’re a part of the New England chapter.
I represent western Mass and we basically lend out a helping hand to people who have gone through the feelings and emotions of losing a loved one. We’ve most likely been in their shoes at some point or another and we can provide counsel and assist in anything moving forward.”Kyle Ambrose
Kyle is also the son of Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose who was killed on June 4, 2012.
The following officers will be honored:
- Constable Thomas Miller – Passed away: 10/5/1675
- Reserve Officer Daniel Donovan – Passed away: 9/29/1908
- Adelbert St. Marie – Passed away: 8/31/1934
- Carl Rolf – Passed away: 11/2/1938
- Thomas Murphy – Passed away: 2/2/1940
- John Sullivan – Passed away: 2/2/1940
- Raymond Moriarty – Passed away: 9/20/1946
- John Connors – Passed away: 2/20/1953
- Leo Hamel – Passed away: 10/31/1955
- Francis Sears – Passed away: 9/11/1967
- Walter Juskiewicz – Passed away: 6/21/1969
- William Berte – Passed away: 1/8/1973
- Richard Vigneault – Passed away: 4/11/1973
- Paul Mawaka – Passed away: 10/30/1973
- Michael Schiavina – Passed away: 11/12/1985
- Alain Beauregard – Passed away: 11/15/1985
- Kevin Ambrose – Passed away: 6/4/2012