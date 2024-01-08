SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is holding an open house tonight for anyone who wants to take the police officer exam or learn more about joining the department.

Anyone interested in joining or taking the exam can go to the Springfield Police facility on Page Boulevard at 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Officers will be giving the exam and answering questions about the civil service process.

If you can’t make it to this one, another open house will be held on January 15th at 6:00 p.m.

You can also apply online on their website.