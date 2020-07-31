Springfield Police Department trained over 180 officers on body-worn cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The Springfield Police Department announced on Friday that 181 police officers and supervisors have now been trained on body-worn cameras.

The first group of Narcotics Detectives were also trained, a few weeks after a report from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed a “pattern” of excessive force in the unit. Commissioner Clapprood ordered all of the Narcotics Unit to wear body worn cameras after the report was released.

“As we continue to roll out these cameras in the street we are listening to our officers and adapting our policy as needed. We are recognizing issues and updating our policy proactively before the body-worn camera goes department-wide. So far we are very happy with the results,” Commissioner Clapprood said.

The department began training on June 3rd and is hoping to have all their officers trained by the end of the year. The program is expected to cost around $2.5 million.