SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The C-3 Forest Park policing unit held a “Meet the Cops” even in Springfield Saturday.

It was held over at the Food Zone Supermarket on Belmont Ave. The main goal was for the unit to get to know the members of the community and hear their concerns. Officers were handing out information and trying to foster positive relationships with residents and school aged children in the area.

22News spoke to Springfield Police Department’s Sgt. Johnson about Saturday night’s effort to reach out to the community.

“It’s just a good way to be able to interact with the community in a non-normal, typical police action,” said Sgt. Johnson. “It’s really just about addressing any concerns with the people and hear some issues that they might have in the neighborhood. Being able to answer those questions and us being able to give them information about our C-3 unit.”

This is one of the many events that local law enforcement have held to meet the community they serve and address their concerns.