Springfield Police Department’s property division relocated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has relocated its unclaimed property location where individuals can go to pick up items.

Thousands of items have been moved from the police headquarters on Pearl Street to the Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Complex located at 50 East Street. The Property Division unit holds property until it is disposed of by Court Order, by Statute, by Department Policy or until it can be returned to the lawful owner.

An online police auction site is available at PropertyRoom.com for seized, found, and unclaimed personal property.

Residents will no longer be able to go to the Pearl Street police department to reclaim property. To claim your property from the Springfield Police Department’s Property Division, individuals are asked to first make an appointment Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. by calling 413-787-6339.