Springfield Police Department’s ‘Use of Force’ policy under review by city council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield City Councilor and Chairman of Public Safety Orlando Ramos is reviewing the Springfield Police Department’s Use of Force policy in the wake of George Floyd’s death at after Minneapolis police officer used his knee on his neck.

Councilor Ramos told 22News his goal is to prevent this incident from happening in Springfield.

“Our Springfield Police Department has done a great job and we are here to support them,” said Ramos. “We want to make sure that those who violate the rules and the policies of the city of Springfield or the department are held accountable.”

Councilor Ramos has been in contact with representatives of Springfield Police Department and the Law Department to discuss whether or not changes to the policy are warranted. Actions such as “choke-holds” and “knee to the back of the neck” are not acceptable uses of force under the current policy in the Springfield Police Department.

Ramos said he wants to assure the public that the use of this force on George Floyd was not an appropriate use of force in accordance with the Springfield Police policy.

“We do need to have that conversation of if we need to go further,” said Ramos. “Potentially explicitly say that those things are against policy because it doesn’t mention those things to say that they are not appropriate.”

According to the National Institute of Justice The use of force by law enforcement officers permitted under specific circumstances, such as in self-defense or in defense of another individual or group.

