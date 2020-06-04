Springfield Police Department’s Use of Force policy under review in wake of George Floyd’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the wake of George Floyd’s death the Springfield Police Department’s “Use of Force” policy is being reviewed.

City Councilor and Chairman of Public Safety Orlando Ramos has also reviewed several trainings that officers are required to take, in particular the EPIC program.

EPIC is a peer intervention program that encourages active participation in the conduct and well-being of police officers.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos told 22News, “We are really at the forefront when it comes to police training. We are taking proactive measures to make sure we are training our officers the right way.”

In addition to EPIC, Springfield Police Officers also participate in de-escalation training and ethical problem solving training.

Ramos said the Springfield Police Department was the first department in the state to implement a de-escalation training program.