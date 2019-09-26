Springfield Police Dept. awarded over $1M for body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield was awarded a $1.12 million grant for the implementation of the police department’s body-worn camera program.

The grant money will now go directly towards the Springfield Police Department to help cover some of the cost of that program. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice after the Springfield Police Department applied for it.

The Springfield Police Department is currently testing out products from four different companies. An evaluation committee will then choose one of those companies to supply the body-worn cameras.

The department is hoping to have a decision on which vendor they will be working with by the end of November. The exact cost of the program won’t be known until the police department chooses a vendor.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, that there are a lot of decisions that affect the cost.

“A lot of the cost is storage,” Walsh explained. “The decision of do we store it in the cloud, do we set up internal storage here where there is a higher upfront cost, so there’s a lot of moving factors.”

The cost of body-worn camera programs can range from $500,000 to over $2 million.

Commissioner Clapprood hopes to have body cameras on a small group of police officers by the end of the year. The whole department is expected to wear them by next summer.