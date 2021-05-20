Springfield Police Dept. receives grant to enforce ‘Click It or Ticket’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has received a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security as part of an effort to remind people about using seat belts.

Springfield and other police departments across the state are participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign. The money will be used to increase patrols and remind drivers and passengers that wearing a seat belt saves lives.

22News spoke with a woman from East Longmeadow who told us she understands why police take wearing a seat belt so seriously.

“And even if they don’t go through the windshield, they’re going to be more injured than if they were wearing a seatbelt,” said Judy Cox. “I know it’s kind of controversial, like ‘oh stop me just because I’m not wearing a seatbelt,’ but you know it’s for your protection and for everyone’s protection.”

According to the state’s Transportation Safety website, seat belts reduced the risk of death by 45-percent among drivers and front-seat passengers.

It also cut the risk of serious injury by 50-percent.