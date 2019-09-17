Springfield Police find man with gunshot wound inside Mill Street apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is recovering in the hospital after police found him inside his apartment with a gunshot wound early Monday evening.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a ShotSpotter activation led police to the area of 0-100 Mill Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area, they located a man who Walsh said had returned to his apartment after being shot.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with injuries described as non-life threatening.

No word on any suspects or arrests at this time as police are still investigating.

22News will bring you the latest when more details develop.