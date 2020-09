SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officers were on Chaplin Terrace Saturday morning when they found two bodies at a home.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers arrived at the house around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Springfield Detective Bureau investigated the area where the bodies were found and determined at the time nothing suspicious was evident.

The investigation is considered ongoing but according to Walsh, it does not appear to be criminal in nature.