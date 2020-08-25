Springfield police, firefighters called to multiple-vehicle crash on Girard Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters are investigating a serious crash involving at least three cars on Girard Avenue in Springfield late Monday night. 

Springfield fire and police departments have not released details about the crash yet but a 22News crew on Girard Ave. saw the heavily damaged cars; a dark truck and two sedans involved.  

One of the sedans could be seen rolled over onto its roof near the dark truck, which had extensive damage to its front side. 

A third car is also on the sidewalk with damages to a nearby fence and tree. 

Several Springfield officers and a fire truck could also be seen assisting with the crash. No road closures have been announced on Girard Avenue as of 8:55 p.m.

22News is following this story and will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

