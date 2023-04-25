SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Police and Fire Department will join MassWildlife Saturday to help teach kids how to fish at Barney Pond in Forest Park.

The program, called ‘Cops and Bobbers, Hooks and Ladders,’ is designed to have first responders connect with young people through fishing. Kids will learn how to fish, learn more about the outdoors and create positive relationships with law enforcement. Saturday’s event is hosted by Springfield Elks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and MassWildlife will be in attendance.

The program is in honor of Dick Cote and Marty Sullivan, both who were long-time Elks members and had a passion for fishing and making it available to everyone.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Barney Pond. Raffles will be drawn and prizes will be awarded to kids who catch tagged fish. The pond is stocked with trout by the Berkshire National Fish Hatchery.