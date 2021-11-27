Springfield Police hold annual ‘Stuff A Cruiser’ for needy families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — People were feeling the holiday spirit at the Walmart on Boston Road on Saturday, shoppers stuffing police cruisers to make the holidays more special for families in the most need.



“It’s good for us because we don’t want the only encounter with police to be negative,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said, “This gives us a chance to have a real positive interaction with kids and families.”

This Walmart location made it easy to donate a special toy.



“They’re giving us everything from little plastic dolls and guns to bikes and skateboards,” Clapprood said.



Residents outside Walmart really stuffed these cruisers good, the presents going to children in neighborhoods served by the Springfield Police C3 Unit.



“Every year it’s heartfelt because the kids truly appreciate it and are grateful for it and the mothers because a lot of mothers are struggling and can’t provide,” Teka Jones, the organizer of the event and leader of Strong Young Minds said.

Jones and other volunteers powered through the cold, collecting toys until 4 p.m., all of them looking forward to seeing the children on the receiving end of these toys.