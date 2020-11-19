Springfield Police hold ceremony honoring fallen officers

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will hold a ceremony to remember and honor fallen officers.

The “Project Blue Light” Ceremony coincides with the 35th anniversary of fallen Springfield Police Officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood spoke at the ceremony saying, “Project Blue Light remembers all officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and in turn, our survivors want to express their appreciation and support to our police officers.”

The event will start at 5 p.m. outside of Springfield Police Department headquarters at 130 Pearl Street.

