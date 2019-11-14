Springfield Police hold pinning ceremony for new lieutenants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2014, Springfield Patrolmen Vincent Spagnolo and Arthur D’Ambrosia were promoted to Sergeant on the same day.

On Wednesday, five and a half years later, the officers stood side by side as they were promoted to Lieutenant in a traditional pinning ceremony.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, these promotions are part of her plan to have people in command that younger officers can look up to.

“We have a lot of young officers, therefore it’s going to be supervisors and those who lead that lead the discipline in the department,” said Clapprood. “So I want to make sure all the ranks are filled as supervision goes.”

Both new lieutenants have been Springfield Police officers for 30 years.