Springfield Police holding contest to win a PlayStation 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is holding a contest, and the prize is a PlayStation 4.

The police department received the PS4 as a donation and want to give it to a child in Springfield between the ages of 6 and 14.

Contest rules:

  • Between the ages of 6-14
  • Live in the City of Springfield
  • Good attendance in School
  • No relatives Springfield Police Officers
  • Entries will be accepted in the language of your choice

To enter the contest:

  • Draw a picture
  • Make a video (30 seconds or less)
  • Write an essay (100 words max)

All entries must follow the contest theme, which is the Police and the Holiday Season

Additional Information to include on entries:

  • Name
  • Age
  • Address
  • Parent/Guardian Name
  • Parent/Guardian Phone Number
  • School
  • Grade

How to submit:

All entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17. The winner will be chosen on December 18, and notified the same day.

