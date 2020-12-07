Springfield Police holding contest to win a PlayStation 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is holding a contest, and the prize is a PlayStation 4.

The police department received the PS4 as a donation and want to give it to a child in Springfield between the ages of 6 and 14.

Contest rules:

Between the ages of 6-14

Live in the City of Springfield

Good attendance in School

No relatives Springfield Police Officers

Entries will be accepted in the language of your choice

To enter the contest:

Draw a picture

Make a video (30 seconds or less)

Write an essay (100 words max)

All entries must follow the contest theme, which is the Police and the Holiday Season

Additional Information to include on entries:

Name

Age

Address

Parent/Guardian Name

Parent/Guardian Phone Number

School

Grade

How to submit:

Email PS4@springfieldpolice.net

Send a private message on the Springfield Police Department Facebook Page

All entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17. The winner will be chosen on December 18, and notified the same day.