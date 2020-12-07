Springfield Police holding contest to win a PlayStation 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is holding a contest, and the prize is a PlayStation 4.
The police department received the PS4 as a donation and want to give it to a child in Springfield between the ages of 6 and 14.
Contest rules:
- Between the ages of 6-14
- Live in the City of Springfield
- Good attendance in School
- No relatives Springfield Police Officers
- Entries will be accepted in the language of your choice
To enter the contest:
- Draw a picture
- Make a video (30 seconds or less)
- Write an essay (100 words max)
All entries must follow the contest theme, which is the Police and the Holiday Season
Additional Information to include on entries:
- Name
- Age
- Address
- Parent/Guardian Name
- Parent/Guardian Phone Number
- School
- Grade
How to submit:
- Email PS4@springfieldpolice.net
- Send a private message on the Springfield Police Department Facebook Page
All entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17. The winner will be chosen on December 18, and notified the same day.