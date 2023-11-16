SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held a ‘Project blue light’ ceremony Thursday evening, as part of the nationwide recognition of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty.

Members of the community joined the police department, to take part in a blue light vigil, to display their support for the officers.

Police officials also asking residents to place a blue light bulb on their porch, or a candle in their window, to show appreciation for police officers throughout the holiday season.

“It’s a nice way for us to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood says. “We have plenty of our own names here on the monument. We show the families that we certainly do keep them in our hearts and prayers over the holiday season. They come out for this and its just a nice service.”

Also during the ceremony, Superintendent Clapprood was gifted an honorary plaque, for her service and dedication to the police department and the families of fallen officers.