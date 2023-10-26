SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held its annual Awards Ceremony Thursday evening at MGM Springfield.

More than 40 officers, crime analysts and civilians were honored with awards including Life-Saving awards and the Medal of Valor.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Claprood congratulating the men and women in blue for their dedicated services to the city of Springfield. “I just want to tell them that they are appreciated,” said Clapprood. “I know that in today’s times, that it can be tough. But there are a lot of people that do appreciate what they do for them. They risk their lives everyday, they do a good job, they deserve to be recognized.”

Mayor Sarno was also in attendance this evening to congratulate the officers.