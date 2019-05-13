Springfield police hoping to keep drivers safe with Click It or Ticket campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police department is cracking down to make sure people are wearing their seatbelts.

It’s an initiative you’ve probably heard of, Click It or Ticket. The Springfield Police Department has received a grant to enforce that initiative.

The national campaign begins Monday, and continues through June 2nd. Springfield and State Police said they will be increasing patrols to prevent deaths and injuries on the road.

According to the CDC, 73 percent of Massachusetts drivers wear their seatbelts, which is 16 percent below the national average.

State law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seatbelt at all times.

The fine for not wearing your seatbelt is $25.

