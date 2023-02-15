SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is hosting a promotional pinning ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be for the Springfield Police Department’s four newly promoted Sergeants and the newest Lieutenant, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood along with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno of Springfield will be hosting the event.

The pinning ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Room 220 at Springfield City Hall.