Springfield Police host ” Stuff the Cruiser Drive” over Thanksgiving weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On this first Saturday after Thanksgiving, Springfield Police Officers were collecting gifts for children in need.

It didn’t take long for shoppers at the Walmart on Boston Road to begin stuffing this cruiser manned by the C-3 Forest Park Police Unit-Officers specifically assigned to the neighborhood for purposes of closer communication.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood was there for this initial holiday season “Stuff the Cruiser Drive”

Clapprood told 22News, “Even though it’s tougher when you get covid restrictions, where we collect toys for children who really need them in certain areas, so it’s a nice project for the officers to get involved with.”

Shoppers received a further inventive from a team of Walmart employees to fill the police cruiser with Christmas gifts for children whose families lack the means to make these purchases themselves.

Walmart Store Leader Mariah Riopelle said that being part of an effort to give back to children was amazing.



Riopelle told 22News, “It’s wonderful, makes you feel absolutely amazing. It is a great idea able to do this for our community.

And so they helped stuff this police cruiser with the knowledge that without their generous help, some deserving children might not receive gifts for the holidays.