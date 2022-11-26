SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate Program, and the 25th year it has taken place because the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Springfield Police Department. Part of this program involves the Springfield Police officers teaching children of all ages to ice skate on Saturday.

Springfield Officer Stephen O’Brien died of cancer back in 2015 when he was 56 years old. O’Brien worked for many years at the Hampden County Registry of Probate before joining the Springfield Police Department in 1986. Officer O’Brien was one of the first Springfield Police officers who were part of the “Learn-to-Skate” program at Cyr Arena, and it is now named in his honor.

The Learn-to-Skate program is free of charge, including skate rental, ice time, and instructions. Kids are asked to bring their bicycle or hockey helmets and gloves to keep their hands, and the program is open to all kids, not just Springfield residents.

The program begins on Saturday at the Cyr Arena in Springfield, and each session will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you want to participate, it is asked that you arrive at 2:30 p.m. Additional sessions will be held on December 3rd, 10th, 17th, January 7th, and 14th.