SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Cadets are collecting new toys to help local families this holiday season.

From now to December 21st, anyone can drop off a new or unused toy at the front window of the Springfield Police Headquarters located at 130 Pearl Street. In additions to toys, they are also looking for new books, crayons, art supplies and more.

Donations to the toy drive will be directly given to the CHD Family Shelter in Springfield to help local families provide gifts to their children.